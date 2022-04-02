Los Altos High School student dies from possible fentanyl poisoning

Mountain View police are investigating the death of a high school student that was possibly caused by fentanyl poisoning.

The unidentified teenager was found dead at home on Friday. The teen was a student at Los Altos High School.

"We are asking parents to take a moment to speak with their students as we grieve a life lost far too soon," the Mountain View Police Department said.

Grief counselors will be available to help students and others affected by their classmate's death.

The school district said that it is "with profound sadness we share the unexpected loss of a member of our Los Altos High School student body."

The student's death was announced on the same day that Santa Clara County officials formed a group that's focused on confronting the rise of deaths caused by fentanyl in the South Bay.