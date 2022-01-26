Los Angeles, several California cities ranked among nation’s dirtiest

Los Angeles found itself near the top of a list it probably does not want to be on.

LawnStarter recently ranked the dirtiest cities in America and Los Angeles was ranked near the top, coming in at number three.

The blog ranked 90 of the biggest cities in the U.S. and considered four key categories when making the list: pollution, living conditions, infrastructure and consumer satisfaction.

San Bernardino came in right behind Los Angeles at number four.

Here are the nation’s top 10 dirtiest cities in America according to LawnStarter:

1. Newark, NJ

2. Houston, TX

3. Los Angeles, CA

4. San Bernardino, CA

5. Oklahoma City

6. San Antonio

7. Las Vegas

8. Phoenix

9. Glendale

10. Chicago

Other California cities that also ranked in the top 30 were Anaheim, Long Beach, San Jose, Pasadena, and Santa Ana.

