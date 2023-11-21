Love triangle uncovered after Hayward woman's husband fatally stabbed

article

A romantic entanglement took a deadly turn when a Hayward woman and lover allegedly conspired and carried out a plan to kill the woman's husband, according to authorities.

Razma Mohammad-Ibrahim, 35, and her 21-year-old flame, Samim Azizi, of Washington, were arrested and charged with murder in the fatal stabbing of 51-year-old Parwiz Assar in October, according to the police department. Mohammad-Ibrahim and Assar are both from Hayward.

The woman and the victim had been married for 12 years and were experiencing marital problems, investigators said.

In December 2022, Mohammad-Ibrahim met Azizi and the two became involved in an intimate relationship.

Featured article

Investigators believe the suspects devised a plan to kill Assar so that Mohammad-Ibrahim could end her marriage and be with Azizi. The woman also wanted to have full custody of her and her husband's children and acquire all the family assets, authorities said.

On the night of Oct. 8, Assar was stabbed to death in the area of Lance Way and Tucker Street.

The department started a homicide investigation into the victim's death, where they uncovered the love triangle and possible motive.

As a result of that investigation, Mohammad-Ibrahim and Azizi were subsequently arrested and charged.