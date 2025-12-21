Lovers Point, several beaches closed after unconfirmed shark spotting

article

Lovers Point in Pacific Grove and other stretches of beach in Monterey were closed on Sunday afternoon after an unconfirmed shark spotting.

Lovers Point Beach and all beaches within one mile, as well as McAbee and San Carlos Beaches in Monterey, were closed for the day at about 1:30 p.m. as a precautionary measure, both cities announced.

Authorities said witnesses reported seeing an "unconfirmed shark incident" at Lover's Point, but officials did not find a confirmed trace of the shark.

Missing swimmer reported nearby

The U.S. Coast Guard told KTVU that a swimmer was reported missing near McAbee and San Carlos beaches. Authorities said the swimmer entered the water with about 16 others, and was unaccounted for when they returned to land.

Rescuers conducted search efforts, but found no sign of the swimmer and will continue the search on Monday.

The U.S. Coast Guard could not confirm if the missing swimmer and the reported shark sighting were related.