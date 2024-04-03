Low, Simitian tie for second spot in congressional District 16 race

The battle for the second spot in the race for California's 16th Congressional District intensified as three candidates, rather than two, could likely appear on the November ballot for the general election.

Former San Jose Mayor Sam Liccardo had already secured his place in the general election. A single vote had initially separated Assemblyman Evan Low and Santa Clara County Supervisor Joe Simitian. However, on Wednesday, officials announced that Simitian had gained an additional vote, resulting in a tie between him and Low.

The additional vote in favor of Simitian came from a "ballot that was originally challenged but cured before 5 p.m. yesterday," the San Mateo County Clerk-Recorder’s Office said in a news release on Wednesday.

The race for the District 16 seat, encompassing San Mateo and Santa Clara counties, has been tight and closely watched.

With two possible second-place finishers, Low and Simitian could advance to the general election against Liccardo in November. San Mateo County Chief Elections Officer Mark Church must certify the election results first, which is expected to happen Thursday.

According to the East Bay Times, either Low or Simitian could request a recount, with the requester bearing the cost, prolonging the determination of the second-place finisher. Should the recount also result in a tie, Low and Simitian would then advance to the November election against Liccardo.