In-person voting options expand in San Mateo County
In-person early voting has been available on a limited basis in some counties since mid-August, but it expanded greatly Saturday in some Bay Area counties, namely San Francisco, Santa Clara and San Mateo.
VP Harris to campaign for Newsom in Bay Area next week
Vice President Kamala Harris will visit California's Bay Area next week to campaign for Gov. Gavin Newsom, who faces possible removal from office in a Sept. 14 recall election.
Newsom seeks $16.7M in aid for Afghan refugees
Gov. Gavin Newsom and legislative leaders are seeking $16.7 million in state money to help resettle Afghan refugees in California.
California advances bill to strip badges from bad cops
Bad law enforcement officers could permanently lose their badges under a bill that was advanced by California lawmakers. The vote on Friday came nearly a year after a similar measure died in the waning hours of the legislative session.
Experts call for rigorous audit to protect California recall
A group of election security experts on Thursday called for a rigorous audit of the upcoming recall election for California’s governor after copies of systems used to run elections across the country were released publicly.
California aims to restrict use of chemical irritants, rubber bullets at protests
California would restrict the use of rubber bullets and chemical irritants during protests under legislation advanced Thursday in the wake of last year’s widespread public demonstrations over racial injustice. A similar bill died last year.
New California recall poll shows voters supporting Gov. Newsom
A majority of voters oppose recalling Gov. Newsom in the upcoming election, according to a new poll .
Mia Bonta leads in runoff election for husband's vacant Assembly seat
Mia Bonta appears likely to take over her husband's vacant state Assembly seat, leading after the initial votes came in Tuesday for a special runoff election for the East Bay district.
Ex-Windsor mayor Dominic Foppoli files paperwork to run again
Dominic Foppoli stepped down as Windsor mayor in May, after being accused of sexual misconduct by at least nine women. But on Wednesday, he filed paperwork suggesting he may want his old job back.
California's recall election: Expert breaks down early ballot returns
With exactly two weeks to go, more than 4 million ballots have been returned in the California recall election of Governor Newsom.
Monday is last day to register to vote in recall election
Monday is the last day to register to vote for the upcoming statewide recall election that could possibly see California Gov. Gavin Newsom end his term early.
Bernie Sanders slams California recall in new ad supporting Gov. Gavin Newsom
The running of the statewide spot comes with just 15 days to go until California’s Sept. 14 recall election, with the latest public opinion polls suggesting that those likely to cast ballots are divided on whether to recall Newsom.
California Senator Josh Becker to speak at 'No on Recall' rally in East Palo Alto
California State Sen. Josh Becker, D-Menlo Park, and other Peninsula elected officials will speak at a noon rally in East Palo Alto Saturday urging a "no" vote on the recall of California Gov. Gavin Newsom.
Rep. Eric Swalwell shows support for Afghan refugees, mask and vaccine mandates at town hall
East Bay Congressman Eric Swalwell held his first in-person town hall since the start of the pandemic, facing both supporters and critics at the mask-required outdoor event, held on the Castro Valley High School football field Friday evening.
Kamala Harris cancels planned Bay Area campaign stop alongside Newsom
Vice President Kamala Harris has canceled a planned campaign appearance alongside California Gov. Gavin Newsom aimed at boosting Democratic turnout in the final weeks of the recall election that could force him out of his job.
California considers paying drug addicts to stay sober
Frustrated by out-of-control increases in drug overdose deaths, California’s leaders are trying something radical: They want the state to be the first to pay people to stay sober.
Democrat Kevin Paffrath makes recall debate debut, clashes with Republicans
The fourth recall debate featured three Republicans who are regulars at the forums, and a new face: 29-year-old Kevin Paffrath, a Democrat and YouTube influencer.
GOP candidates in recall election campaign in the Bay Area
Kevin Faulconer visited Oakland in his campaign bus on Wednesday, meanwhile across the Bay, Caitlyn Jenner visited San Francisco's Tenderloin.
California's recall election: Democrat joins GOP on debate stage
A Democrat looking to replace Gov. Gavin Newsom in California's upcoming recall election took to the debate stage joining three GOP candidates on Wednesday.