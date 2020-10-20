Lowell H.S. changes admissions policy; district continues distance learning until spring

San Francisco Unified School District Superintendent Vincent Matthews says the plan to get students back in classrooms is for spring 2021.

At Tuesday's board meeting, Matthews said the district will spend the next eight weeks preparing for the students' in-person instruction as distance learning continues due to the pandemic.

But it was a second topic at the board meeting that was much thornier: a plan to change the admissions policy at prestigious Lowell High School.

The meeting consisted of a three-hour discussion that included public comment for and against changing Lowell's admissions policy from being merit-based to a lottery.

A resolution was passed that changes the school's policy, but for next year only and forced by the pandemic. Student applicants won't have the normal grades and test scores they would normally submit like in years' past.

A majority of the board has signaled it wants to revamp Lowell's admissions policy permanently to admit more Black and Latinx students and to rid the magnet school of what some trustees call a "toxic culture."

Lowell's defenders say its national reputation for academic excellence will fade if students are admitted without extra effort or achievement.

Some argue for at least keeping an essay requirement instead of a random drawing.

Teri, a Lowell graduate, who did not give a last name during her Zoom comment, said she felt unwelcome in her high school career there not only by other students, but by staff. "They have a long way to go if they really want to make the process equitable," she said.

Isaac, an 8th grader who is a Lowell applicant, said he's been working hard to get admitted. He said he was disappointed to hear about the lottery system because he thinks it could affect his chances of getting in.

The board also talked about what happens to Lowell after next year. None seemed to favor going back to the status quo. Instead they're considering a task force to study lasting changes to Lowell to make admissions more inclusive.

They tabled implementing the task force for a later date.

The lottery is imposed for the 2021-2022 school year.