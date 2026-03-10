Lowell High School evacuated after bomb threat

A San Francisco high school was evacuated Tuesday afternoon following a reported bomb threat, according to the school district.

Lowell High School students and staff were evacuated out of an abundance of caution, the San Francisco Unified School District said.

Police on scene

"All students and staff are safe," the district said in a statement. "We will continue to update families and the school community as we receive more information."

San Francisco police are still on scene searching the campus.