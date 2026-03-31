Lunch with Stephen, Ayesha Curry, and Warren Buffett: 'Once-in-a-lifetime' auction to be held online

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The Brief An online auction will be held for a lunch with Warren Buffett and Stephen and Ayesha Curry. The charity event will benefit GLIDE and the Currys' Eat. Learn. Play. Foundation. The winning bidder is invited to bring up to seven guests for the star-studded lunch.



It’s being billed as a once-in-a-lifetime experience: a chance to sit down for a meal with legendary investor Warren Buffett along with Warriors superstar Stephen Curry and his wife, bestselling author and entrepreneur Ayesha Curry.

The event, called "A Seat at the Table," is part of Buffett's annual charity auction.

What we know:

This year, the auction will not only benefit the longstanding San Francisco charity organization GLIDE, but it will raise money for the Currys' Eat. Learn. Play. Foundation as well.

The benefit will be held online with bids taken over a one-week period. Proceeds from the fundraiser will be being split equally between GLIDE and Eat. Learn. Play, organizers said.

Bidding will start at a substatial $50,000, according to the auction website.

Auction winner

The winning bidder will be invited to bring seven guests to join Buffett and the Currys for an exclusive lunch on June 24 in Omaha, Nebraska, the longtime hometown of the billionaire investor and renowned philanthropist.

The specific location will be of Buffett’s choosing, the auction website noted.

What they're saying:

"Partnering with Stephen and Ayesha to help launch something new in support of these communities is something I’m very happy to be part of," the 95-year-old Buffett said in a news release announcing the auction.

He praised the impactful work the Currys have been doing through their foundation.

"Stephen Curry and his wife, Ayesha, have a deep and sustained interest in helping the children of Oakland enjoy better futures and, in a big way, have given life to that belief," Buffett said.

The backstory:

Buffett launched his charity lunch auction in 2020. Originally known as "Power of One," it set out to demonstrate "how a single shared meal could become a powerful force for social good," organizers said in the news release.

The effort grew from raising $25,000 from its winning bid to recording an all-time high bid of $19 million in 2022.

Organizers said since 2008, winning bids have exceeded $1 million.

The powerful charitable movement has brought in more than $50 million to support GLIDE and the non-profit's social service programs to help lift people out of poverty, hunger, and homelessness.

This year’s auction seeks to carry out that philanthropic spirit with what organizers are calling a new "historic collaboration" with Eat. Learn. Play.

The Currys collab

"We’ve always believed that access can open doors, but what matters most is what you do with it," Stephen and Ayesha Curry said in the news release.

The power couple said they have long sought ways to use their platform to contribute to a greater good and bring about meaningful change.

"With this incredible auction, we are excited to turn this moment into real impact for students and families throughout the Bay Area community," the Currys said, adding, "Eat. Learn. Play. was built on the idea that every child deserves the chance to thrive, and by partnering with Warren and his incredible team alongside GLIDE, together we can extend our efforts and impact even further."

Dig deeper:

Eat. Learn. Play. was established in 2019. Through the years, the Oakland-based non-profit has held hundreds of events and launched a series of initiatives to benefit Bay Area children with the goal of improving young lives through nutrition, education, and physical activity.

Those initiatives range from transforming and building out school spaces to supporting students’ well-being through tutoring, sports, and nutritious meals, as well as funding youth sports programs.

SEE ALSO: A day with Steph Curry in the offseason

What to know about the auction

The online bidding for the exclusive lunch will be held on eBay.

It will open on May 7 at 7:30 p.m. (PDT) and close on May 14 at 7:30 p.m. (PDT).

Participants must be pre-qualified to enter a bid and must agree to the event terms and conditions, according to the eBay auction site.

"Over the years, I’ve seen how the business community and innovative nonprofits can work together to create real change, and I’ve always believed in supporting organizations that are making a meaningful difference," Buffett said. "This event is about coming together again — in a new way — with people I admire, to support work that truly matters."

The Source Information for this story came from a news release about "A Seat at the Table," the Eat. Learn. Play. website, and the auction site on eBay.



