Magnitude 3.4 earthquake felt in the North Bay

The Brief The Lake County quake was felt in parts of the North Bay. USGS measured the temblor at 9:25 p.m.



A magnitude 3.4 earthquake struck in the North Bay on Thursday night, according to officials with the U.S. Geological Survey.

The epicenter of the quake that shook at 9:25 p.m. is about 4 miles west of Cobb, California in Lake County. This is an area located roughly 40 miles north of Santa Rosa.

The temblor was measured at a depth of 1.86 miles.

The quake could be felt in areas such as Calistoga and Sonoma, but the shaking was described as "weak" according to the USGS' ‘Did You Feel It?’ map.

No damage or injuries associated with this earthquake have been reported so far.

This is a developing news story.

The Source U.S. Geological Survey