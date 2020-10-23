Man accused of assaulting elderly woman at bus stop in San Francisco

article

Authorities arrested a 33-year-old man for allegedly assaulting an elderly woman at a bus stop in San Francisco.

The suspect, identified as Christopher Domeier, was charged with one felony count of battery with serious injuries and a felony count of elder abuse.

San Francisco police said the alleged assault happened on Oct. 19 around 4:47 p.m. as the 72-year-old woman was standing at a bus stop on the 700 block of Market Street. The suspect was running east on Market Street when he pushed the woman, causing her to fall to the ground, authorities said.

The woman was transported to a local hospital and received treatment for serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

The following day a crime alert was issued to SFPD officers and several of them were able to identify Domeier as the suspect.

Domeier was arrested Wednesday on the 500 block of Columbus Avenue in San Francisco.

Advertisement

He was previously arrested for assaulting an 82-year-old man on Sept. 14.