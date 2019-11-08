Man arrested after being found asleep in his vehicle with gun on his lap

Police in Santa Rosa on Friday arrested a man in connection with several crimes after he was reportedly found asleep in his vehicle with a gun on his lap.

Noah Duncan, 32, of Santa Rosa, was arrested on suspicion of being a felon in possession of a firearm, possession of drugs while armed, possession of a dangerous drug, possession of a narcotic drug and possession of drug paraphernalia, according to the Santa Rosa Police Department.

On Friday at 2:14 a.m., officers responded to a report of a suspicious vehicle in the 2400 block of McBride Lane.

Responding officers located the vehicle stopped in the middle of the roadway with its lights on and the engine running, police said.

An officer approached the vehicle and located a man, later identified as Duncan, asleep in the driver's seat and with a gun in his lap.

The officer removed the gun through an open window and called for assistance from other officers.

Duncan ultimately woke up, exited the vehicle and was taken into custody.

