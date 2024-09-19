Man arrested after Berkeley homicide dies at Santa Rita Jail

article

A 57-year-old man booked on suspicion of a Berkeley homicide has died at Santa Rita Jail, the Alameda County Sheriff's Office said Wednesday.

Steve Addison of Oakland died Tuesday about 1:50 a.m. after a deputy noticed he seemed to be experiencing a medical emergency and was having trouble breathing and speaking the day before, according to a news release.

Deputies and Wellpath health staff took him to the trauma room, and then he was taken to a hospital.

The sheriff's office said that Santa Rita Jail staff contacted Addison's family to let them know what was going on and made arrangements for them to visit the hospital.

Related article

Addison had been at Santa Rita Jail for about six weeks; he was booked into a therapeutic housing unit on Aug 1, the sheriff said.

Berkeley police said Addison allegedly shot someone to death on July 3 in the 2900 block of Martin Luther King Jr. Way and was booked on a murder charge. Police didn't release much else about this homicide.

The sheriff's office said Addison had a known history of medical conditions.

The coroner will determine the exact cause of death.

Addison is the third person to die in custody at Santa Rita Jail in 2024 and the 71st since 2014, according to data compiled by KTVU.