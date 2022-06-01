Man arrested after thousands of dollars stolen from Peninsula mosques

A man accused of stealing thousands of dollars in donations from mosques on the Peninsula has been arrested.

Daly City police said on Tuesday that 47-year-old Ashraf Hegazy was taken into custody in Sacramento.

Officers believe he stole from the Fiji Jamaat Ul mosque in South San Francisco and the Daly City Islamic Center twice this month.

Investigators believe he might also be responsible for a similar burglary in San Mateo.

There is surveillance video showing a man entering a mosque and also walking through a large open carpeted room.

Hegazy faces several felony burglary charges.