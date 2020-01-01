Man arrested after video cameras found in San Jose Starbucks bathroom

A man was arrested Sunday in San Jose after police allegedly linked him to two cameras found in a Starbucks bathroom, police said.

Officers responded at 4:54 p.m. to the Starbucks at 1815 Hillsdale Ave. after someone called and told police that a camera was found in a drain pipe in front of the toilet. Officers found another camera under the sink, also in front of the toilet.

Outside, officers found a suspect, 37-year-old San Jose resident Shawn Evans, in a parked vehicle. Officers allegedly found electronic devices and other evidence linking Evans to the cameras inside the coffee shop.

Evans was arrested on suspicion of invasion of privacy and drug-related offenses. Police said they found methamphetamine and a glass pipe for smoking drugs inside Evans's vehicle.

Evans apparently had a warrant for his arrest for allegedly possessing drugs and drug paraphernalia.

Startbucks representatives said there are procedures and processes in place to insure guests' privacy while in common areas or in the bathroom.

"We have procedures and processes in place where our partners not only check the bathrooms, but the common areas for anything that may seem out of place, or not contributing to a welcoming environment," said Reggie Borges, a spokesman for Starbucks

Advertisement

"That's disgusting. That is sad to hear in your own neighborhood," said Theresa Barraghn, a Starbucks customer. "I know I've seen the guy. His face is so familiar. Probably just in passing, I've seen his face. It's troubling. It just makes you feel...what a creep."

Evans has been booked into the Santa Clara County Jail.

Those who frequent this Starbucks said they're glad an arrest has been made, but worry that the crime could have a broader scope.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to call the Police Department's sexual assault investigations unit at (408) 277-4102. People who want to remain anonymous can call Crime Stoppers at (408) 947-7867.

KTVU's Jesse Gary contributed to this story.