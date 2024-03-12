Man doused with pepper spray outside Islamic center: Novato police

A 48-year-old man has been arrested in connection with an attack at an Islamic center in Novato, where worshipers were preparing to celebrate the first day of Ramadan on Monday, police said.

Officers were called to the Islamic Center of North Marin on Redwood Boulevard at around 8:30 p.m., on a report that a man was pepper sprayed by a suspect who may have also been in possession of a firearm.

The victim told police a man entered the center carrying a bag. Police said he exposed an object inside the bag, which appeared to be a gun.

That’s when the victim tried to restrain the man to grab the bag from him, and a struggle broke out.

"During the struggle, the suspect used pepper spray to assault the victim, grabbed the bag, and fled," police said in a news release. Investigators said the confrontation was captured on surveillance video.

The victim was treated at a hospital for minor injuries.

Police, along with the California Highway Patrol Golden Gate Division Air Operations, searched the area.

Their investigation led them to David Margoliash of San Rafael. Police said they learned that he had visited the Islamic center.

With the assistance of other law enforcement agencies in Marin County, police located and arrested Margoliash on Tuesday morning.

Officers also served a search warrant at the suspect’s home. "Evidence was located which further implicated him in this crime," investigators said, adding, "No firearm was located at this time."

Margoliash was booked into the Marin County Jail on charges of unlawful possession of pepper spray, disrupting a religious ceremony and being a felon in possession of tear gas.

In his booking log, his occupation was listed as filmmaker.

Police said it did not appear that the suspect explicitly targeted the center and that at this point, they did not have sufficient evidence to support any hate crime-related charges.

Investigators did stress, "Novato Police Department is committed to protecting the rights of our community members to worship peacefully, safely, and without fear."