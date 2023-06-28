Man arrested for allegedly threatening people along San Rafael trail with gun

A man is under arrest for pointing a gun at a number of people on a popular trail in San Rafael and firing the gun into the air.

It happened at the Starkweather Shoreline Pathway. One victim, who has walked the trail for 20 years, said the area is normally peaceful and safe. At least until Tuesday. He said he went back to the trail on Wednesday because police were able to make a quick arrest.

People who jog and walk the pathway take in views of the Bay and say it's a serene place to find some solitude.

One of the victims, Alejandro Vicuna, said he likes the trail. While described as popular, he likes it because it's not too crowded.

Police said Vicuna is among several people approached and threatened by a man with a gun Tuesday afternoon around 1:45.

Police shared an image taken from a surveillance camera that shows the suspect pointing a gun at a bicyclist.

Vicuna said he was walking his dog when the man approached him with a gun in his hand.

"[He] scared me…yeah. I saw the guy and the gun. It's real. Not imitation," Vicuna said describing the frightening encounter. He said the suspect pointed his gun at his forehead.

Police said they received numerous 911 calls about the suspect approaching several people and that the man fired one shot into the air.

Officers said they found the suspect hiding nearby outside the Marin Rod and Gun Club.

Police arrested the man, who they identified as 58-year-old Jose Arguello-Gutierrez.

Police said he appeared to be under the influence of drugs and is homeless.

"When they took him into custody they didn't immediately locate the weapon on him, but they went to where he had been hiding and located the firearm that was still loaded," said Sgt. Justin Graham.

Police said they are familiar with the suspect.

"Back in March, we investigated a felony assault where he held a knife to a female victim's throat and he was arrested in that case as well," Graham said.

It's unclear why he wasn't in custody from that incident.

Police said they wer able to locate and arrest Arguello-Gutierrez quickly with the help of people in the area who were alert.

Vicuna was thankful police made a quick arrest.

The suspect faces three felony charges including negligence and willful discharging of a firearm in public. His bail is set at $150,000. His arraignment is set for Thursday.