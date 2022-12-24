Man arrested for spray-painting threatening messages toward President Biden, Obama

article

Vallejo police have arrested a man for spray-painting threatening messages towards President Biden and President Obama on various structures across the city.

Police say they received several calls on Dec. 19 about the threatening messages.

Officials later found the graffiti on public and private property and removed it.

They say even after officials cleaned up the graffiti, the suspect, Thomas Dale Hughs, continued to spray paint the structures.

Police estimate Hughs caused over $1,000 in damage.

On Dec. 23, Hughs was arrested, and admitted to spray-painting the threatening messages. He was booked into the Solano County Jail.