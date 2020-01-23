Man arrested in projectile investigation on Highway 101

article

The California Highway Patrol identified the suspect responsible for throwing projectiles along highways in Monterey and San Benito counties.

Officers said 52-year-old Charles Kenneth Lafferty was arrested on 10 felony counts of throwing objects at moving vehicles, 10 felony counts of assault with a deadly weapon, and one felony count of possession of a silencer.

Since February 2019, CHP has investigated 69 reports of projectiles striking vehicles on the Prunedale area near Highway 101 and State Route 156.

Five people, including one child, were injured in those incidents, authorities said.

The most recent incident happened on Jan. 5, 2020 and shortly after officers were able to identify the suspect vehicle as a GMC pickup truck.

Investigators also used surveillance video to track down the suspect. On Wednesday, officers served several search warrants and arrested Lafferty.

Officers said Lafferty, who has ties to Monterey County, has used glass marbles, and a slingshot to hit crew and had a silencer, but it's unclear if he had a gun.

He is being held on a $250,000 bond.