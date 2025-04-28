Man charged in attack on senior, worker at Chinatown market

article

The Brief Jeremy Morton, 30, was charged with assault with a deadly weapon and elder abuse in connection with the April 10 attack at Oakland Chinatown's Won Kee Grocery store. He could face up to 19 years in prison. One of the men assaulted is a homeless senior who was honored by the market for intervening in the attack.



A man is facing felony assault charges for allegedly attacking a Chinatown market worker and a homeless shopper who tried to intervene.

Jeremy Morton, 30, was arrested by the Oakland Police Department on Thursday and was charged on Monday with assault with a deadly weapon and elder abuse in connection with the April 10 attack, according to the Alameda County District Attorney’s Office.

The OPD said officers received a tip on Thursday regarding a person who matched the description of the suspect in the assault walking in Oakland's Chinatown. Officers searched the area and arrested Morton, who the police department said "confessed to committing the assaults" during an interview with investigators.

Authorities also noted Morton had previously been convicted of carjacking, attempted robbery and false imprisonment.

"This unprovoked attack against two elderly men shocks the conscience of our community," said District Attorney Ursula Jones Dickson. "Our office stands with the victims of this alleged assault, and the charges that… Morton faces reflect the seriousness of his actions and the need to protect the most vulnerable members of our society."

Morton is scheduled to be arraigned Monday. If he is convicted of the charges filed against him in the Chinatown attack, he could face up to 19 years in prison.

The backstory:

Surveillance video captured at Oakland Chinatown's Won Kee Grocery store on April 10 shows a suspect hitting a worker after the worker asked to check his bag.

The video then depicts 71-year-old Tom Jensen confronting the attacker, ultimately driving him away from the store.

However, the suspect returned minutes later and attacked Jensen from behind, knocking him to the ground and hitting him before running away.

Jensen refused to be taken to the hospital after the attack, and said his worst injury was "a backache" he suffered for a while after falling on a sharp object when he struck.

Oakland city leaders and the community gathered on April 15 to recognize Jensen, giving him commendations, flowers and cash as thanks for his intervention.

Jensen said he just did what he thinks anyone should. But he added he hopes his actions help erase the negative stigma surrounding the unhouse