Man charged with hate crime after incident at Fremont restaurant

A man is facing hate crime and battery charges in Fremont after he was accused of assaulting an Indian woman and her children at a fast food restaurant earlier this month.

Marcus Harper of Union City was charged with a hate crime and misdemeanor battery after he was accused of assaulting a woman and her children while they were eating at a restaurant on April 5, the Alameda County District Attorney's Office said.

The backstory:

Fremont Police said the incident occurred around 2:15 p.m. at a fast food restaurant in the 38000 block of Fremont Boulevard. Harper is accused of approaching an Indian woman with her two children, taking their food from them, and eating it in front of them.

Harper then walked away from the family before returning and slapping the woman's face from behind and making a "disparaging comment" about the family, police said.

The 22-year-old yelled at the victims, threw a packet of dipping sauce at one of the children, then left, police said.

Fremont Police investigated the case as a hate crime and obtained a warrant for his arrest.

On Tuesday, officers found Harper alone in his car on Marshlands Road near Thornton Avenue and took him into custody.

What they're saying:

"This act of hate based upon the perceived national origin of these victims is completely unacceptable," Alameda County DA Jones Dickson said. "The message needs to be clear that such behavior will not be tolerated, and those who commit hate crimes will be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law."

Harper faces a battery charge, along with a civil rights violation and a special allegation of a hate crime.

Jail records show Harper remains in custody at the Santa Rita Jail, and an arraignment is scheduled for Thursday.

What we don't know:

Police did not share the name of the fast food restaurant where the incident occurred.

It's also unclear the age of the children.

Police said the victims did not suffer any physical injuries.

