Man charged in Berkeley hit-and-run that killed 58-year-old woman

Berkeley police have made an arrest in a hit-and-run collision that killed one in Berkeley.

Police say 29-year-old Alexander McGee struck and killed a 58-year-old woman while fleeing from officers who were in pursuit.



Members of the Berkeley Police Department’s Special Response Team arrested McGee in the City of Oakland on Wednesday.

Today, the Alameda County District Attorney’s Office charged McGee with murder, willfully eluding a police officer—causing serious bodily injury, hit and run resulting in death, vehicular manslaughter and felony domestic violence.



The Berkeley Police Department says the public’s support allowed them to bring justice to their community.