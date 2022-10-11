Man charged in fatal Antioch collision that killed 12-year-old boy, injured siblings

article

A 29-year-old man was arrested by Antioch police and has been charged by Contra Costa County District Attorney's Office in connection to a fatal vehicle collision last month that killed a 12-year-old boy and injured his two siblings, officials say.

Ray Shaqil Reeves was booked into the Martinez Detention Facility, officials said on Tuesday. The three children, who were struck September 16 at Sycamore Drive and Manzanita Way, were walking home from school. Reeves is accused of speeding in a red Chevrolet Impala when he first struck another vehicle before hitting the children.

Reeves faces vehicular manslaughter and assault with a deadly weapon charges in connection to the crash.

Gianathon, one of the victims, was taken off of life support earlier this month. His siblings suffered injuries, but have since been released from the hospital and were recovering at home. The victim who was killed was an organ donor. His grandmother told KTVU she was devastated about what happened.

"He was so sweet. He would give you anything he had," said Carla Spiro, the boy's grandmother.

