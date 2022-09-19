3 kids hospitalized after getting hit walking home from school

Three children remain in the hospital after getting hit and thrown by a car involved in a crash, as they walked home from school in Antioch Friday afternoon.

The siblings -- two brothers and a sister -- are all 12-years-old and part of a blended family, according to the victim’s aunt. They were two blocks from their home when cars collided along Sycamore Drive sending one of the cars into the children on the sidewalk.

Antioch Police said a tan Mercury Mystique was about to turn left from Sycamore Drive onto Mansanita Way when a red, Chevrolet Impala seen traveling at high speed tried to pass on the left. Witnesses say the impact propelled the Chevy into the three siblings.

"My heart is broken for these kids," said Officer Darryl Saffold. "I hope and pray that they’re going to be okay."

The three children and two drivers were all rushed to the hospital. At least two of the kids were airlifted. No additional information was released.

The family of the kids confirms Mason, Gianathan and Cheyenne were critically hurt. Their parents are Jami Hanlin and Johnny Comfort.

A relative tells KTVU Cheyenne is at UC Davis with her father and was recently brought out of a coma and breathing again on her own.

The two boys are at UCSF Benioff Children’s Hospital Oakland, according to the family. Mason suffered a broken leg, facial injuries and is slowly healing.

But his brother, Gianathan, can barely open his eyes and is undergoing tests for brain activity. His family said he may be paralyzed from the neck down and need to be on a ventilator the rest of his life.

Parents Hanlin and Comfort did not want to be interviewed and are asking for privacy, prayers and love, a relative said Monday.

The tragedy is now marked by a sidewalk memorial with candles and balloons at the intersection where the accident occurred.

Neighbors said they’re concerned because speed and reckless driving along Sycamore Drive and nearby streets is nothing new.

"Nothing has been done and I literally have been begging the city for just a speed bump," said Daryonna Wood. "I just want a speed bump near my house so my kid can get to school safely. I worry about all our kids, every day."

Antioch Police have not provided any information about the drivers involved, their conditions, possible charges or the latest on the investigation.

The family has setup a Gofundme to raise money for the children’s medical expenses.

Brooks Jarosz is an investigative reporter for KTVU. Email him at brooks.jarosz@fox.com and follow him on Facebook and Twitter @BrooksKTVU