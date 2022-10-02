12-year-old Antioch boy taken off life support after being hit by a car

A 12-yera-old Antioch boy was taken off life support on Saturday morning following a horrific car crash last month.

Family and friends lit candles, released balloons, and said a prayer at a vigil to honor Gianathon on Saturday night.

His grandmother, Carla Spiro, said she was devastated.

Spiro, said he liked football, karate, and playing with his siblings and cousins.

Gianathon and two of his 12-year-old family members, Mason and Cheyenne, were all hit while walking home from school on September 16.

Police say a speeding driver of a red Chevy Impala was involved in a collision with a vehicle on Sycamore Drive. The impact sent the Impala onto the sidewalk at Manzanita Way where the kids were standing. They were only two blocks from their house.

"I think they need to do something bad because they’re flying by still and there’s a lot of people out here," said Spiro. "Hopefully maybe they need to put speed bumps on this road all through it."

In his death, Gianathon saved many lives. He was an organ donor. A large group of family members went to the hospital to do the walk of life before he was removed from life support.

"He was so sweet. He would give you anything he had," said Spiro.

The two other injured children were released from the hospital and are recovering at home.