Man charged with murder in shooting of San Pablo teen

Contra Costa County prosecutors have charged a man with murder for allegedly fatally shooting a teenager during a carjacking last week in Richmond's Hilltop area, according to court documents.

Officers responded to Loyola Drive, a residential area east of Contra Costa College, around 9:50 a.m. on Oct. 8.

The victim has been identified as Ayanius Saucer, a 17-year-old boy from San Pablo.

On Tuesday, prosecutors charged 19-year-old Amir Ray Williams with one count of murder with special allegations for the personal use of a firearm and murder in the commission of a carjacking.

Williams is scheduled to appear in court for arraignment Wednesday afternoon in Richmond. Meanwhile, he is being held on no-bail status.

Additional details about the circumstances of his arrest have not yet been disclosed by police.

