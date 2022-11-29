VIDEO: Man climbs downtown LA Ritz Carlton hotel

A man was taken into custody Tuesday morning after he was seen climbing the exterior of the Ritz-Carlton hotel in downtown Los Angeles.

Authorities went to the 900 block of West Olympic Boulevard shortly before 9 a.m., according to the Los Angeles Police Department. Firefighters were sent to the location on a report of a behavioral emergency.

The incident lasted just over thirty minutes. SkyFOX video from the scene shows the man scaling the side of the hotel around 9:30 a.m.

A banner that read, "Support women, not abortion" was also seen hanging from one of the windows. It's unclear if the climber is connected with the banner at this time.

The climber said in a video that he scaled the hotel to help fundraise for a woman in need of financial support and to save her baby from abortion.

Authorities responded to the scene and put up a large safety air cushion in the area.

Once the climber reached the top, however, he was greeted by authorities and immediately taken into custody.



