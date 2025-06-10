Expand / Collapse search

Man convicted of killing Oakland journalist Chauncey Bailey paroled

By
Published  June 10, 2025 6:21am PDT
Oakland
KTVU FOX 2
Man who killed Oakland journalist Chauncey Bailey paroled

Man who killed Oakland journalist Chauncey Bailey paroled

Devaughndre Broussard is paroled after killing Oakland journalist Chauncey Bailey 18 years ago.

OAKLAND, Calif. - The man convicted of the murder of Oakland journalist Chauncey Bailey has been released on parole.

Bailey was shot to death on his way to work in downtown Oakland in June 2007.

Devaughndre Broussard was found guilty of the murder.

Broussard said he was ordered to kill Bailey by Yufus Bey IV to try to keep him from publishing a story that he was working on about financial problems at the now-closed Your Black Muslim Bakery.

The Chauncey Bailey Project, via The Oaklandside and the Bay Area News Group, report that  Broussard was paroled to Southern California. 

Your Black Muslim Bakery on San Pablo Blvd at the Oakland - Emeryville border was opened by Yusuf Bey in 1968 in Santa Barbara, California, and relocated to Oakland in 1971 became the center of a Black nationalist community that Bey intended to make

Expand

Detail shot of the memorial for Chauncey Bailey, the editor of the Oakland Post who was killed on August 2, 2007, in Oakland, Ca. Photo by Carlos Avila Gonzalez/The Chronicle Photo taken on 9/27/07, in Oakland, CA, USA.


 

Oakland