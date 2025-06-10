Man convicted of killing Oakland journalist Chauncey Bailey paroled

The man convicted of the murder of Oakland journalist Chauncey Bailey has been released on parole.

Bailey was shot to death on his way to work in downtown Oakland in June 2007.

Devaughndre Broussard was found guilty of the murder.

Broussard said he was ordered to kill Bailey by Yufus Bey IV to try to keep him from publishing a story that he was working on about financial problems at the now-closed Your Black Muslim Bakery.

The Chauncey Bailey Project, via The Oaklandside and the Bay Area News Group, report that Broussard was paroled to Southern California.

Your Black Muslim Bakery on San Pablo Blvd at the Oakland - Emeryville border was opened by Yusuf Bey in 1968 in Santa Barbara, California, and relocated to Oakland in 1971

Detail shot of the memorial for Chauncey Bailey, the editor of the Oakland Post who was killed on August 2, 2007, in Oakland, Ca.




