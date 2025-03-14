Man dead from an apparent self-inflicted gunshot in East Palo Alto, police say

article

A man is dead from an apparent self-inflicted gunshot, the East Palo Alto chief of police says.

What we know:

On Friday at 3:41 p.m., officers responded to the 2700 block of Xavier Street for a 911 call about a man armed with a gun in the area.

According to a statement from Police Chief Jeff Liu, when officers confronted the man, he fled on foot.

Police said at one point, the man turned around and pointed a gun at officers. Police insisted no one fired their weapon at this point and the man continued to flee.

Officers lost sight of the man in an open field behind Tulane Avenue. Shortly after this, the police said they heard a single gunshot.

Police from Menlo Park Police Department arrived to help set up a perimeter of the area. Drones from Menlo Park Fire Protection were used to search and locate the man, who was found behind brush in the field.

When officers approached the man, they said he was found with a gun in his and and suffering from a single gunshot wound.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene.

Officials did not identify the man, whose body was taken into custody by the San Mateo County Coroner's Office.

Image 1 of 3 ▼ A man is dead from an apparently self-inflicted gunshot in East Palo Alto. March 14, 2025.

The Source East Palo Alto Police Department and SkyFOX footage