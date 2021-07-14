Daughter heartbroken after father dies in attempted carjacking in Hyde Park: 'I can't get another dad'

It pains Keinica Carlton to drive her father’s car away from the same place he had been attacked hours earlier.

Police say Keith Cooper, 73, was beaten when two men tried to steal his Hyundai SUV around 1 p.m. near 53rd Street and South Kimbark in Hyde Park.

Cooper suffered a heart attack during the altercation and died, according to Cooper's family.

"I am angry these individuals saw fit to harm my father for his car," said Carlton.

According to police, 748 carjackings have occurred citywide this year through June 28.

In 2020, 464 carjackings took place during the same time period.

"If you want the car, let him get out. You can get another car, I can’t get another dad," said Carlton.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 32 NEWS APP

"Things are out of hand, and kids aren't kids anymore," one Hyde Park resident said.

A University of Chicago student said his car was stolen about three weeks ago, not too far from 53rd and Kimbark.

He said teenagers put a gun to his friend’s head.

"It’s very sad. They outnumber you. Every time they do it, they’re doing it in groups," said the student.

Cooper was a Vietnam Marine Veteran, and a loving father and grandfather.

His 74th birthday would have been next week.

Advertisement

Police are speaking with two persons of interest connected to this incident.