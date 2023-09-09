Man dies from gunshot wounds in Oakland

A man is dead after a shooting in Oakland, according to police.

The gunfire happened Friday night at 8th and Filbert Street in West Oakland.

Officers said they found the victim when they arrived at the scene. He was taken to the hospital where he died.

No arrests have been made and police did not give a motive.

Authorities have offered up to $10,000 in reward money for information leading to the arrest of the killer.

The identity of the victim has not been released. This is the 84th homicide in Oakland this year.

ALSO: San Pablo police shoot man experiencing mental health episode