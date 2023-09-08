San Pablo police shoot man experiencing mental health episode

A man was injured in an officer-involved shooting Friday after his wife called authorities for mental health assistance in San Pablo.

San Pablo police responded to a residence in the 2600 block of Dover Ave. after getting a call from a woman who said her husband, 44-year-old Andre Smith, was "showing signs of schizophrenia" and asked for assistance in a mental health evaluation. The ordeal ended with Smith being shot in the leg and hospitalized in critical condition.

Officials said they first received the call around 1:40 p.m. Before they arrived, the woman told police she was concerned how Smith would react to police presence.

When officers arrived, Smith locked himself into a room at the residence at which he did not live. Officers tried to communicate with Smith, who refused to engage with them. The officers eventually left after they were told Smith was not acting violent then and that they would be called again if they needed any more help.

Around an hour later around 2:50 p.m., police received another call that Smith had exited the room he locked himself in and began harassing the woman.

According to officials Smith was outside the house, and the woman didn't want him to return. While she was speaking with dispatchers, Smith was overheard in the background making comments that he would "kill police officers and make them kill him." At this time, family members and children were still at the home.

When police arrived again, Smith was in the yard. He refused to listen to the officers' commands and hid along the side yard of the home. Smith also threw "brick pieces" at police.

Police responded by deploying "less lethal measures," such as bean bag rounds. However, police said these were "ineffective" as Smith grabbed a folding chair, using it as a shield while raising and charging at an officer with a 3-foot metal pole.

Smith swung the pole at the officer, who was not struck, officials said. At that point, another officer fired a shot from his firearm and struck Smith in the upper right leg.

Smith was soon detained and officers provided medical aid. He was taken to a local hospital and was last reported to be in critical condition.

The shooting is being investigated by the Contra Costa County District Attorney's Office. The officers involved will be placed on paid administrative leave per county protocol.

Anyone with additional information is asked to contact the San Pablo Police Investigations Division at (510) 215-3150.