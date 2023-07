A man died in a hit-and-run collision Friday night in East Palo Alto, police said Saturday.

The collision occurred at about 10:30 p.m. in the 1400 block of Kavanaugh Drive.

The man may have been crossing the street when he was hit by a vehicle, East Palo Alto police Cmdr. David Carson said.

Police said officers are still trying to determine who was in the vehicle that hit the man.