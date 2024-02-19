Man dies in Richmond crash after car veers off road

article

A man died Monday afternoon in Richmond after his vehicle veered off the roadway and flipped over, California Highway Patrol said.

A man was driving east on Interstate Highway 80 at about 3 p.m. when he lost control of his vehicle and went off the highway and into the embankment, eventually overturning and landing on the on-ramp to El Portal Drive, CHP said.

The collision caused minimal impact to traffic on I-80 but the on-ramp was closed for about an hour as first responders and investigators worked the scene, CHP said.

The collision is still under investigation and more details will be released as they become available.