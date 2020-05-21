Man drowns in Pacheco Pond

A man drowned after a truck he was in went into Pacheco Pond in

the community of Bel Marin Keys Thursday evening, according to the California Highway Patrol.

A pickup truck was parked in the parking lot at the pond off Bel

Marin Keys Boulevard at about 6:30 p.m. with a man, woman and dog inside.

When they started to drive away, the truck fishtailed, made a U-turn and went into the pond, CHP Officer Andrew Barclay said.

Both people grabbed onto the tailgate of the truck, which was not

submerged by then, Barclay said. But the dog started swimming away. The man went after the dog, went under water and did not resurface, according to Barclay.

The woman was rescued and taken to a hospital. The man and dog perished. Both bodies were recovered, Barclay said.