Man fatally shot in East Oakland

Homicide detectives are investigating a deadly shooting Saturday night in East Oakland.

Authorities say a 34-year-old man was shot and killed near 84th Avenue and Plymouth Street just before 7 p.m.

The shooting marks Oakland's 15th homicide in 2025.

What we don't know:

The identities of the victim and the shooter are unknown. Police said they are withholding the victim's identity pending notification of next of kin.

The circumstances leading up to the shooting weren't disclosed.