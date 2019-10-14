Man fatally shot in Richmond after attending house party

A man who was fatally shot in Richmond early Sunday morning had attended a house party in the area before he was killed, police said.

Around 1:16 a.m. officers responded a ShotSpotter alert in the 100 block of 5th Street and found a man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

Life-saving measures were rendered however, the victim died of his injuries and was pronounced dead the scene.

Homicide detectives are investigating the case and want anyone with information to contact police 510-620-6541.