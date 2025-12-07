Man fatally shot in Vallejo; suspect sought

article

The Brief Vallejo Police Department officers were called about 2:55 a.m. to the 100 block of Woodside Road and found a man with a gunshot wound at the scene. The man died of his wounds, and police have yet to determine his identity. The circumstances surrounding the shooting are under investigation.



A man was found fatally shot in Vallejo early on Sunday morning, and police are searching for his killer.

Vallejo Police Department officers were called about 2:55 a.m. to the 100 block of Woodside Road on reports of a person lying in the roadway in front of a home, according to a department statement.

Officers found a man at the scene suffering from a gunshot wound and began providing him with aid until paramedics arrived. However, the man died at the scene.

The VPD said the man’s identity has yet to be determined.

The circumstances surrounding the shooting are under investigation, and police did not share any suspect information.

Anyone with information on the killing was asked to contact VPD Detective Jordon Patzer at 707-648-4278 or Jordon.Patzer@cityofvallejo.net or Detective Zach Horton at 707-648-5425 or Zach.Horton@cityofvallejo.net.

The VPD noted the man’s death is Vallejo’s 16th homicide of the year.