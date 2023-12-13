Man fatally struck in Rainbow Grocery parking lot identified

A man fatally struck by a vehicle outside a San Francisco grocery store has been identified.

Timothy Water, 74, died after being run over in the parking lot of Rainbow Grocery on Monday afternoon, according to the city's medical examiner.

When authorities arrived at the scene in the 1700 block of Folsom Street, they found Water, a San Francisco resident, badly injured. Despite life-saving efforts, he was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver also hit several other vehicles before coming to a stop. The driver remained at the scene and cooperated with investigators, who are not considering impairment as a factor in the case, according to San Francisco police.