Pedestrian killed outside San Francisco grocery store

A pedestrian was fatally struck in the parking lot of a grocery store in San Francisco's South of Market neighborhood on Monday afternoon.

Officers responded to Rainbow Supermarket shortly before 3 p.m. after receiving multiple 911 calls regarding a crash in the store's parking lot at 14th and Folsom streets, the San Francisco Police Department said.

At the scene, officers found a man badly injured, along with the driver of a gray-colored Subaru that was involved in the collision.

Officers and medics attempted to save the injured man, but he died at the scene, according to SFPD Officer Robert Rueca.

The driver of the Subaru remained at the scene and is cooperating with the investigation into the crash.

Delivery driver Sean Davis said he witnessed the crash unfold.

"I could hear the wheels start to spin," recalled Davis. "As soon as I looked up, I saw the Subaru with the victim on the front of the car."

Authorities said the Subaru also struck at least two other vehicles.

Rueca said it is unclear what caused the crash, but drugs or alcohol don't appear to be factors.