Man found dead in Byxbee Park; investigation underway

A man was found dead in Byxbee Park in Palo Alto on Friday morning, and authorities are investigating the circumstances of his death.

The Palo Alto police department received a report about 8 a.m. from a passerby who said they found a "possible dead body" at the park, located at 2375 Embarcadero Road.

Police and Palo Alto Fire Department units responded to the park and found the man dead in a muddy tidal area near the Byxbee Park parking lot.

His name was withheld pending notification of his next of kin.

Authorities did not release the manner of the man's death, but the PAPD said investigators have not located any signs of foul play and currently have no evidence that any crime occurred.

An investigation into the man's death is ongoing, and anyone with information is asked to contact the PAPD Dispatch Center at 650-329-2413. Anonymous tips can be placed by text message or voice mail to 650-383-8984.