Man found dead from gunshot wound in Vallejo creek being investigated as homicide

Police in Vallejo on Tuesday discovered the body of a man in a waterway who was shot and killed, the department announced Wednesday.

Police were notified around 6:53 p.m. about a man in the water near the 2200 block of Sacramento St., where the Napa River flows into Austin Creek.

When officers arrived, they pulled the man out of the water and discovered that he was suffering from at least one gunshot wound. Medical personnel pronounced him deceased.

Detectives are investigating the death, which is being described as a homicide and is the 13th killing this year in Vallejo. The man's identity is being withheld at this time pending notification of his next of kin.

Anyone with information on this case is asked to contact Det. Brian Murphy at (707) 648-5430 or Det. Dan Callison at (707) 648-4533.