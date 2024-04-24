Man found dead inside car following early morning shooting

Police are investigating the death of a man found inside a vehicle in Stockton early Wednesday morning.

Officers responded at 4:14 a.m. to the 1600 block of Torino Drive on a report of a person shot. A 35-year-old man who was shot was found inside a vehicle, police said.

He was pronounced dead at the scene and his identity has not been released.

Police said homicide detectives responded to the scene, but no motive or suspect information was released as of later Wednesday in connection with the shooting.

Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to contact the Stockton Police Department's non-emergency line at (209) 937-8377 or the department's investigations division at (209) 937-8323.