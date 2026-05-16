Man found dead in water near China Vista Point; investigation underway

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The Brief A tourist contacted authorities about 1 p.m. after seeing a man floating in the ocean near China Vista Point along the Big Sur coastline. The man was pronounced dead at the scene despite life-saving efforts. He was later identified as 25-year-old Alberto Hernandez of Marina.



A man was found dead in the waters off China Vista Point in Monterey County on Saturday afternoon.

What we know:

A tourist contacted authorities about 1 p.m. after seeing a man floating in the ocean near China Vista Point along the Big Sur coastline, according to the Monterey County Sheriff’s Office.

Lifeguards and emergency personnel from CAL FIRE and California State Parks found the man and were able to bring him back to shore.

However, the man was pronounced dead at the scene despite life-saving efforts.

The man was later identified as 25-year-old Alberto Hernandez of Marina.

What we don't know:

The exact manner of his death was not known, but the sheriff’s office said family reported he had been fishing off the rocks in the area where he was found.