Man found hidden in gas tank during US-Mexico border smuggling attempt

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The Brief A 20-year-old man was arrested after authorities say he tried to smuggle a person across the U.S.-Mexico border by hiding him inside a vehicle’s gas tank. The man was discovered during a secondary inspection at the San Ysidro Port of Entry after a CBP canine alerted officers. The man suffered burn injuries and was taken to a hospital, while the driver was taken into custody.



A 20-year-old man was arrested after authorities say he attempted to smuggle another man across the U.S.-Mexico border by hiding him inside a vehicle’s gas tank, federal officials said.

Suspicion at the border

What we know:

According to U.S. Customs and Border Protection, the young man was driving a 2005 GMC SUV on Feb. 27 when he arrived at the San Ysidro Port of Entry.

During the initial inspection, a CBP canine alerted officers to the vehicle’s undercarriage, raising suspicion.

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Hidden in the gas tank

Dig deeper:

Officers drove the SUV to a secondary inspection area, where they discovered a man, a Mexican national, concealed in a non-factory compartment within the gas tank.

Authorities said the man suffered burn injuries during the ordeal and was taken to Scripps Mercy Hospital in Chula Vista for treatment.

‘Inhumane tactics’

What they're saying:

"This case underscores the dangerous and inhumane tactics employed by smugglers who prioritize profit over human lives," said San Ysidro Port Director Mariza Marin. "Thanks to the vigilance and professionalism of U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers, this individual was located and removed from a life-threatening situation, subsequently receiving the medical attention they needed. CBP remains committed to disrupting smuggling operations that endanger the public."

Arrest

The driver was arrested and booked into the Metropolitan Correctional Center in San Diego.