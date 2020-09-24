Man in capsized boat rescued near Rodeo refinery

article

A man was rescued from the water off the Phillips 66 refinery in the unincorporated community of Rodeo after his boat capsized Wednesday evening the Rodeo-Hercules Fire District said.

The capsized boat was spotted by a worker at the refinery, who threw the man a life ring.

A U.S. Coast Guard craft was in the area and pulled the man out of the water.

"The real hero of this story is the victim's life vest which truly saved a life tonight in the rough bay waters," Rodeo-Hercules Firefighters posted on Facebook. "Please, always remember to wear a life vest, your life may depend on it."

source: Rodeo-Hercules Fire District

