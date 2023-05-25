Man injured in scooter crash in San Jose dies

A man injured last week in a scooter crash in San Jose has died.

The man was injured on May 15 when he was riding a motorized scooter in the bike lane on southbound Lundy Avenue after he struck a brush pile and was ejected from the scooter, according to the San Jose Police Department.

The man was transported to a hospital with injuries that were considered life-threatening.

Police said Wednesday that the man died on May 17.

The fatality marked the 16th traffic death of 2023 in San Jose, police said.