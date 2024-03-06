Man killed by deputies in Santa Rosa had long history with police

A man killed in a police chase on Monday had a long rap sheet and faced several deportations before his death, the Santa Rosa Police Department has confirmed to KTVU.

The man who died was identified as Jose Luis Villasenor Cervantes. Police say they were called to a nightclub where a man was reportedly "brandishing" a rifle. Deputies located the man, who eventually let them on a pursuit, police said.

Throughout the pursuit, Cervantes stopped and fired several shots at deputies before driving off again, police said. Deputies fired back at the man who then crashed his car nearby. He was later pronounced dead at the scene.

Four deputies were injured in the chase, including one with a gunshot wound to the leg. One deputy suffered a head injury.

Cervantes has a long criminal history that includes assault with a deadly weapon/not a firearm, willful cruelty to a child, criminal threats, domestic violence, DUI and narcotics arrest. He has also been deported four times since 2009.