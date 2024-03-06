Police seek help in identifying suspect in San Jose homicide

Police are still searching for a suspect believed to be involved in a shooting death in San Jose last month, according to the San Jose Police Department.

The shooting happened just after 1 a.m. on Feb. 29, when officers were called to a parking lot near the 5100 block of Moorpark Avenue on the report of a shooting. Officers found one man inside a vehicle with a gunshot wound; he was later pronounced dead at the scene.

SJPD's Homicide Unit began to investigate and keyed in on Dynzel Brown as their primary suspect in the homicide. He was located and arrested in Sunnyvale before he was booked into the Santa Clara County Main Jail for homicide charges.

Suspect Dynzel Brown

A secondary suspect, pictured below, is still being sought by police. At this time, the motive and the circumstances of the death are unknown. This was the ninth homicide in San Jose since the start of 2024.

Unidentified suspect in San Jose homicide (Photo courtesy of SJPD)