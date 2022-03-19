Man at Oakland sideshow dies after shooting

A man in Oakland died after being shot and possibly struck by a vehicle at a huge sideshow early Saturday, Oakland police said.

Two other people were shot in unrelated shootings at the same sideshow, according to police.

The initial call to police said that a person had been injured after being hit by a vehicle at 2:45 a.m. Saturday near 42nd Avenue and I-880, officials said.

A sideshow involving an estimated 500-600 vehicles and reports of gunfire in the area delayed police from reaching the victim, they said.

They found an Oakland resident with "massive trauma" to his body, police said. After taking him to a hospital, it was discovered that the man had been shot.

The victim was pronounced dead at the hospital, officials said.

Oakland police did not release the identity of the victim.

Police are also investigating two other unrelated shootings that happened at the sideshow. Both men, residents of Concord and Vallejo, went to a hospital with non-life-threatening wounds.